KGF 2 teaser release date out, Yash looks dashing and intense in new poster, check out here
Mumbai, Dec 20: KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel said he has finished shooting the climax sequence of his much awaited action drama "KGF: Chapter 2". The filmmaker also shared the new poster of KGF 2 on Twitter and also announced the teaser release date.
The teaser of the much-talked about film, KGF: Chapter 2, will be unveiled on January 8, 2021.
A glance into the Empire 💥— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 21, 2020
It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier!#KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube.@VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 pic.twitter.com/evCn5jiBkn
The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster "KGF" starring Yash in the lead.
"KGF: Chapter 2" also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut.
Earlier on Sunday, Neel took to Twitter and posted pictures of the film's cast and crew post the shoots wrap.
"Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life. @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always.
"KGF" follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.
The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.