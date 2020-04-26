Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 26: "India's war against coronvirus is a people-driven war. People are coming forward to help everyone," says PM in his second Man-Ki-Baat show amid the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his monthly radio programme Mann-Ki-Baat at 11 am on Sunday, 26 April, as the country continues to be in a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Fight against coronavirus is people-driven

People are rising to occasion to help each other; we are all in this together: PM Modi on COVID-19 pandemic

We all can become 'Covid Warriors' and fight this menace as one!

PM Modi hails contribution of state govts in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, says they have played a very active role

Be it businesses, office culture, education, medical sector, everyone is adapting to changes in post-coronavirus world

Wearing mask has to become a habit; it does not mean a person wearing it is unwell, it is just wise precaution

PM Modi exhorts people to stop spitting in public places, says it will increase basic hygiene and strengthen fight against COVID-19

While celebrating Ramazan the previous time, no one would have thought that there would be so many difficulties during Ramazan this year. Let us pray that the world may be freed from the Coronavirus by the time of Eid. It is also the time to maintain social distancing... we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions.