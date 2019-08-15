  • search
    Key take-aways from Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech made several key announcements. Top among them was the announcement to create the post of a Chief of Defence Staff.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, in New Delhi
    Here are the takeaways from his speech:

    • Referring to the scrapping of Article 370, Modi said that the country now is a one nation one constitution.
    • Within 10 weeks, he said his government brought a new law to ban triple talaq. We do not delay decisions, he said.
    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from Red Fort today that India will soon have a Chief of Defence Staff.
    • Modi, made a fresh pitch for holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together, saying the concept of 'one nation, one election' is imperative to make the country great.

    Modi makes a fresh pitch for one nation one poll

    • There is a "huge" scope to improve India's tourism sector, Modi said.
    • Modi said that the government make a massive investment of Rs. 100 lakh crore to develop modern infrastructure that will help double the size of the economy to $5 trillion in the next five years.
    • Modi began his speech by condoling the victims of floods. He said that all possible help would be extended by the centre.
    • Modi urged the people to come forward and conserve water resources and harvest rainwater.
    • Modi urged that the peoples should make India plastic free.

