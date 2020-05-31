Key highlights of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat address

New Delhi, May 31: Addressing the nation through the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to be more careful from now on as the economy has opened up, and said self-reliant India is the only way to get out of this coronavius pandemic crisis.

Our population is more than most countries. We have various challenges. However, coronavirus has not been able to spread the way it has in many other countries.

During this pandemic, we Indians have shown that services in our way of life.

India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven and country's 'seva shakti' is visible in this battle

It is important to be even more vigilant as major chunk of economy has opened up, says PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 outbreak

When I last time spoke with you in 'Mann Ki Baat', passenger trains, buses, air services were closed. But this time, curbs have been lifted. Shramik Special trains, other special trains and flights have resumed with adequate precautionary measures.

The road ahead is a long one. We are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known"

PM Modi talks about the remarkable work of Women Self Help Groups and innovation done by several categories of people

There is no class of people who did not suffer due to COVID-19 outbreak, but poor, labourers hit hardest

Today, we can see the pain of eastern India through the pain of migrants. That part of the country can work as the growth engine, development of that region is very important

There is great interest towards Yoga globally. There is a link between respiratory problems and COVID-19. Hence, this Yoga Day, try to work on breathing exercises

Talking about Cyclone Amphan's impact, Modi has said that "India stands with Odisha and West Bengal and that people of these states have shown remarkable courage".