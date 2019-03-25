Key Congress meet today to finalise on manifesto, second seat for Rahul

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: The Central Working Committee of the Congress would meet here today to review its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This would be the second meeting of the Committee to review the manifesto of the Congress.

In all likelihood, the Congress would release its manifesto on April 2. The manifesto is expected to revolve around the announcements made by Rahul Gandhi.

This would include the minimum income guarantee scheme, reservation for women, affordable education and also the right to healthcare.

In addition to this the CWC would also take up other issues such as the second seat on which Rahul Gandhi should contest from. There have been reports that he may contest from Wayanad along with Amethi. A final call is expected to be taken today on this issue.

The meeting would also take up issues relating to the alliances. This would include the alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party as well.