Key BJP meet on June 13: Will a new party chief be elected?

    New Delhi, June 09: BJP president, Amit Shah has called for a meeting of its key leaders from the states and Union Territories on June 13 and 14 in the wake of reports that the party is looking too elect a new chief.

    After Shah took over as Union Home Minister, there has been talk that he would step down as the party chief. The meeting is likely to discuss this issue and focus on the nation-wide membership drive. Further discussions on the elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana are also likely to take place.

    Amit Shah will make scrapping of Article 370 a reality

    Although the BJP has made no official comment on the new chief, there is speculation rife that J P Nadda is likely to take over from Shah. Although many within the party want Shah to continue as the chief, sources indicate that it may not be possible for him to handle both the Home Ministry as well as the party affairs.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
