Key accused in inter-state fake currency racket arrested

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 10: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an absconding accused from West Bengal in connection with a fake currency case. He has been identified as Sabiruddin.

The case relates to the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 6,84,000 from four persons- Raju, Gangadhar, Sajjad Ali and Vanitha. During the investigations it was revealed that the accused persons along with their associates had conspired to procure fake currency from Bangladesh and supply the same in Malda, Bangalore and other parts of the country.

The chargesheet was filed by the NIA, Hyderabad against the four persons. Sabiruddin had arranged for the fake currency through his associates from across the border and facilitated the circulation of the same in Bangalore and nearby areas.