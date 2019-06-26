Key accused in Burdwan blast case arrested in Bengaluru

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, June 26: An absconding accused in the Burdwan blast case has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The accused, Habibur Rehman was arrested from Bengaluru by the NIA.

Rehman was charged in this case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to wage war against Government of India and Bangladesh.

Rehman was a close associate of senior JMB leader Jahidul Islam alias Kausar. He was also associated with other JMB leaders like Rahamatullah and Moulana Yusuf. He was an active member of JMB, Bolpur Module in West Bengal. He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB.