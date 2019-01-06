Keshav Prasad Maurya mocks SP-BSP alliance, says people want to see Modi as PM again

New Delhi, Jan 6: A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) agreed to an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019, state deputy chief minister, KP Maurya, on Sunday said that people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to news agency ANI, KP Maurya said, "Whether SP-BSP ally or not, we have nothing to say on it nor will we be affected. Country is firmly with Modi ji and people want to see him as the PM again."

Earlier on Saturday, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had agreed to an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an SP leader said Saturday. A formal announcement on the "gathbandhan" between the two Uttar Pradesh-based parties may take place later this month, SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP won 71 seats, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two seats. Samajwadi Party won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 per cent votes. Congress registered wins on two seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.