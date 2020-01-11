Kerala's Maradu flats to be razed in mega demolition from today

India

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Jan 11: Over 350 flats in Kochi - that housed 240 families would be demolished on Saturday and the rest on Sunday, complying with the orders of the Supreme Court which held the structures to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

People living in the neighbourhood would be evacuated as a precautionary measure on the two days and ban orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the evacuation zone from 8 am to 4 pm to prevent movement of public within a 200-metre radius.

A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The Supreme Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government.

All traffic airborne, waterborne and land based are prohibited in the evacuation zone.

On May 8 last year, the apex court had directed that these buildings be removed within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of the tidally- influenced water body in Kerala.

The court had passed the order after taking note of a report of a three-member committee, which said when the buildings were built, the area was already notified as a CRZ and construction was prohibited.

Though the residents staged protests for several days refusing to vacate, later they relented. The court has ordered an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the owners of the flats.