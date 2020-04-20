Kerala’s decision to dilute lockdown norms irks Centre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Centre has objected to the Kerala government diluting the lockdown restrictions.

The Centre is now planning on writing to all the chief secretaries to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown guidelines. Kerala, however, said that the Centre was informed about its decision.

"It has come to notice that some states/Union territories are issuing orders allowing activities which have not been allowed as per guidelines issued by MHA under the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in his letter.

Kerala govt to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 2 zones from Apr 20

On April 18, the Kerala government released detailed guidelines to re-open Kerala in a staggered manner from Monday. The state has been divided into four zones- Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green.

Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mallapuram will have no relaxations as they fall under the red zone. The hotspots would remain sealed and will have only an entry and exit point for the supply of essential goods and services.

In the rest of the places, based on zone classification, private vehicles will be allowed in the odd-even scheme within districts. Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facilities until 7 pm, while the take out facility will be available until 8 pm.

The government has also said bus travel for short distances will be allowed within the districts. However, strict social distancing norms would be followed. Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam fall under the Orange A zone and partial relaxation will be given from April 4 onwards. Alappuzha, Trivandrum, Palakkad, Wayanad and Thrissur which fall under the Orange B zone will get partial relaxations from Monday onwards. However, most of the relaxations will be at Kottayam and Idukki, which fall under the green zone.