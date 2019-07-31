Kerala: Youth Congress worker hacked to death in Thrissur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, July 31: Noushad, a 43-year-old Youth Congress worker died after he was attacked by a group of 8 people at Chavakkad in Thrissur district, on Wednesday night.

The incident happened when Noushad along with three other youth congress activists were attacked by a group of eight people who came on bikes. He succumbed to the injuries at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected to be behind the attack.