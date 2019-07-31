  • search
    Kerala: Youth Congress worker hacked to death in Thrissur

    Thiruvananthapuram, July 31: Noushad, a 43-year-old Youth Congress worker died after he was attacked by a group of 8 people at Chavakkad in Thrissur district, on Wednesday night.

    The incident happened when Noushad along with three other youth congress activists were attacked by a group of eight people who came on bikes. He succumbed to the injuries at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

    Noushad Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    According to police, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected to be behind the attack.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
