Kerala Xmas New Year Bumper BR-65 Lottery Results LIVE now
The Kerala Xmas New Year Bumper BR-65 Lottery Results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.
The official results were available between 4 pm and 4.15 pm.
The draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan using a lottery machine. The prize of the ticket is Rs 200.
The first prize is Rs 6 crore. For the rest of the prizes, you can check the table below.
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction The results once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.
Kerala Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure
1st prize: Rs 6 crore
2nd prize: Rs 10 lakh
Consolation prize: Rs 1 lakh
3rd prize: Rs 5 lakh
4th prize: Rs 1 lakh
5th prize: Rs 5,000
6th prize: Rs 2,000
7th prize: Rs 1,000
8th prize: Rs 500