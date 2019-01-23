  • search
    Kerala Xmas New Year Bumper BR-65 Lottery Results LIVE, win Rs 6 crore

    By Smriti Pathak
    The Kerala Xmas New Year Bumper BR-65 Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The live result will begin at 2 pm and the full result will be made available from 3 pm onwards. The official results will be available between 4 pm and 4.15 pm.

    The draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan using a lottery machine. The prize of the ticket is Rs 200.

    The first prize is Rs 6 crore. For the rest of the prizes, you can check the table below.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction The results once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Kerala Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure

    1st prize: Rs 6 crore
    2nd prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Consolation prize: Rs 1 lakh
    3rd prize: Rs 5 lakh
    4th prize: Rs 1 lakh
    5th prize: Rs 5,000
    6th prize: Rs 2,000
    7th prize: Rs 1,000
    8th prize: Rs 500

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
