    Kerala woman loses twins after being turned away by hospitals; govt orders probe

    Kozhikode, Sep 28: A pregnant woman was allegedly denied timely medical treatment at hospitals in north Kerala while she was in labour, resulting in the loss of twin babies she was carrying.

    Taking serious note of the incident, the state government on Monday ordered a high-level probe.

    Representational Image
    The 20-year old woman hailing from Kondotty in Malappuram district was taken to three hospitals after she complained of labour pain in the wee hours on Saturday.

    The hospitals allegedly denied her timely treatment citing COVID-19 protocols.

    Finally, she was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here in a serious condition on Saturday evening.

    She lost her twin babies on Sunday while being treated at the hospital.

    The woman, who continues to be in serious condition, is being treated at the intensive care unit of the Government Medical College Hospital, sources said.

      Describing the incident as "very painful", state Health Minister K K Shailaja directed the Principal Secretary (Health) to submit a report after conducting an inquiry.

      The government also assured stringent action against those who allegedly denied timely treatment to the pregnant woman.

