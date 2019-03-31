  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala: Woman dies after being forced to starve by Husband, Mother-in-law over dowry

    By
    |

    Kollam, Mar 31: A 27-year-old woman was reduced to a "bag of a skeleton" and died allegedly due to starvation enforced by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry in Keralas Kollam.

    The woman has been identified as Thushara, a native of Karunagappally, who was denied proper food for days and survived only on soaked rice and sugar syrup before she breathed her last at a government hospital in Kollam.

    Kerala: Woman dies after being forced to starve by Husband, Mother-in-law over dowry
    Representational Image

    It is learnt that at the time of her death on the midnight of March 21 due to illness and uneasiness, the woman weighed just 20 kg.

    Delhi: Two children feared dead after fire engulfs a house in Jamia Nagar

    Thushara's husband Chandulal and his mother Geetha Lal were arrested and remanded Friday, police said.

    The alleged torture of the woman came to light in a probe the police conducted after her death. "She looked like a bag of skeleton with hardly any flesh on her body. She weighed just 20 kg. A detailed inquiry has thrown light to the cruelty. Her relatives alleged that the torture was to get more dowry," a police official told PTI.

    Thushara's mother Vijayalakshmi alleged that her daughter's husband and mother-in-law had been torturing for the past five years and had not allowed the family members to meet her for one year.

    A neighbour of Chandulal said the woman was allegedly tortured mentally and physically by the husband and her in-laws.

    Uttarakhand: Delhi youth hangs self in Haridwar, suicide note found

    The woman's husband used to do odd jobs other than welding work. The couple married in 2013. At the time of the marriage, the woman's family had given some gold ornaments and money to the man's family and had promised to give Rs 2 lakh later.

    The deceased woman had two children -- the younger aged 1.5 years and a three-year-old -- and both of them are healthy, the police official said.

    More WOMAN News

    Read more about:

    woman death kerala

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue