Kerala: Woman beats 90-year-old grandmother; case registered

In yet another shocking incident, a 90-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up by her granddaughter in Kannur in Kerala. The entire incident was caught on camera and was made viral on the social media.

The victim has been identified as Kalyani, has been shifted to a hospital. The video shows woman wailing as she is being thrashed. Kalyani is heard in the video saying that she is beaten up every day by her granddaughter and that she has bruises all over.

Reports, however, claim that the former - identified as Deepa - is the elderly woman's granddaughter.

The video was shot by woman's neighbours on his mobile and uploaded it to the social media.

An FIR has been registered after taking cognisance of the video.

Deepa has been staying in the house with her mother Janaki and grandmother Kalyani, reported Mathrubhoomi, while also said that the three have been mentally ill.

While the Facebook user seems to have deleted his post, the video was uploaded on YouTube as well.

