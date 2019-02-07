  • search
    Kerala: Two RSS workers attacked in Trivandrum, case registered

    Trivandrum, Feb 7: Two RSS workers were attacked near Pettah in Trivandrum on Wednesday.  Both of them were shifted to Trivandrum Medical College.

    The victims were identified as Shaji, Palkkulangara Basti Karyavahak and Shyam. The duo was attacked at Dalawa junction.

    The incident took place at 2 am. Palkkulangara has largely been free from political conflicts in the past. RSS and BJP leadership in the district alleged that the CPM workers behind the attack.

    Police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

    The miscreants have not been identified yet. The nature of the attack has also not been ascertained.

