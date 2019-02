Kerala: Two RSS workers attacked in Trivandrum, case registered

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Trivandrum, Feb 7: Two RSS workers were attacked near Pettah in Trivandrum on Wednesday. Both of them were shifted to Trivandrum Medical College.

Police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

The miscreants have not been identified yet. The nature of the attack has also not been ascertained.