Kerala to welcome New Year with 620 km long 'Women's Wall'

India

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Jan 1: Over 30 lakh women are expected to take part in the 620 km-long state-sponsored "Women's wall" campaign stretching from the northern tip of Kasaragod to the southern end here Tuesday to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.

The "Women's wall" was conceived in the backdrop of frenzied protests witnessed in the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappa shrine.

The Wall would be formed between 4 and 4.15 PM, with participants taking a pledge to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.

While Health minister K K Shylaja would lead the chain at Kasargod, senior CPM leader Brinda Karat would be the last person at the end of the chain in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters Tuesday that government employees would also be participating in the women's wall.

Government employees will also be taking part in the initiative. All arrangements are in place in order to avoid traffic snarls in the state," Surendran said.

Preparations are almost over as state ministers and district collectors are in charge to make the initiative a big success and all efforts are being made to streamline any hiccups.

Schools in some districts have declared holiday in the afternoon while Universities have postponed examinations which were to be held Tuesday amid allegations of misuse of official machinery, which the LDF has denied.

The participants would gather at the designated centers on Tuesday at 3.30 PM, when a rehearsal would be held.

The Women's wall was suggested at a meeting called by the Kerala government following the massive protests by right-wing parties and a section of devotees over the government's decision to implement the September 28 apex court order, allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at Sabarimala.

"The protests by communal forces against women's entry in Sabarimala had prompted the government and other progressive organisations to conceive the idea of a Women's Wall in the state," Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Women, cutting across caste and religion, would join the wall "to save Kerala from the being dragged back into the era of darkness, he said.

The event is being organised by the ruling LDF along with over 176 other socio-political organisations, including the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) and Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS).

Over 1.25 lakh volunters of the Kudambashree Mission, would also be participating.

Many prominent personalities, including film actors, from all spheres of life are expected to take part in the event.