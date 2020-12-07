Kerala to move Supreme Court against farm laws

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Kerala government has decided to move the Supreme Court against the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.

"We will move SC this week itself. The anti-farmer laws will not be implemented in Kerala and an alternative law will be considered," said Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar.

He said the Centre''s move amounted to usurping the authority of state governments, which has been ensured by the Constitution.

"The new laws, which take away the food security and independence of the country, will surrender it before the corporate giants, which will in turn destroy our public distribution system," Minister said.

Ten Central Unions and over 300 farmers and agricultural workers organisations have given a call for ''Bharat Bandh'' on December 8 in protest against the farm laws.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last week urged the Centre to "listen" to the protesting farmers, who are on an agitation at Delhi border points for the last 11 days against the new laws, and to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock. Vijayan, in a tweet, had described the farmers as the "lifeblood" of the country and said it was time to stand with them.