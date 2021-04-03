April Fools’ Day: Why is it observed on first day of April?

Kerala teenager accidentally kills self while staging suicide scene as April Fool's prank

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Alappuzha, Apr 03: In a tragic turn of events, a 17-year-old boy killed himself while trying to fake his own hanging as an April Fool's Day prank on his friends. The incident took place at the teenager's residence in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Thursday night.

Sidharth Ajay, the deceased teenager, used to live with his parents and sister at a rented house in Kiliroor near Thalavadi. On Thursday, he went to his room after dinner. When he did not come out for a considerable time, his mother went to his room to check on him.

She found him hanging from the ceiling fan, following which he was dashed to a private medical facility. He, however, could not be saved.

The deceased teenager's cellphone, with its live-streaming mode on, was found near the window of his room. Therefore, it is suspected that he was trying to prank his friends on April Fool's Day by staging a suicide scene.

However, the bedsheet he used to fake his own hanging from the ceiling fan got tangled around his neck and he died, as per a report by Onmanorama.

The teenager's body was sent to Alappuzha Medical College for autopsy. His mobile phone has been seized for examination, a police officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.