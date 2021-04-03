YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala teenager accidentally kills self while staging suicide scene as April Fool's prank

    By
    |

    Alappuzha, Apr 03: In a tragic turn of events, a 17-year-old boy killed himself while trying to fake his own hanging as an April Fool's Day prank on his friends. The incident took place at the teenager's residence in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Thursday night.

    suicide

    Sidharth Ajay, the deceased teenager, used to live with his parents and sister at a rented house in Kiliroor near Thalavadi. On Thursday, he went to his room after dinner. When he did not come out for a considerable time, his mother went to his room to check on him.

    She found him hanging from the ceiling fan, following which he was dashed to a private medical facility. He, however, could not be saved.

    Ahead of April 6 polls, Election Commission bans crowded finale of open campaigning in KeralaAhead of April 6 polls, Election Commission bans crowded finale of open campaigning in Kerala

    The deceased teenager's cellphone, with its live-streaming mode on, was found near the window of his room. Therefore, it is suspected that he was trying to prank his friends on April Fool's Day by staging a suicide scene.

    However, the bedsheet he used to fake his own hanging from the ceiling fan got tangled around his neck and he died, as per a report by Onmanorama.

    The teenager's body was sent to Alappuzha Medical College for autopsy. His mobile phone has been seized for examination, a police officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

    More APRIL FOOL News

    Read more about:

    april fool prank suicide

    Story first published: Saturday, April 3, 2021, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X