Kerala teacher suspended for allegedly asking students to go to Pak if unwilling to accept CAA

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Thrissur, Jan 17: A teacher of a government girls' school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not willing to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Officials said the action was taken against the teacher of Hindi, Kaleshan, on Thursday after the Education department deputy director here looked into the incident. This followed a complaint filed by the father of a student through social media.

The education department said that Kaleshan, who was suspended pending an inquiry, had entered a class and addressed the students on CAA and told them if they were not willing to accept the new law, they should move to Pakistan.

Several students had complained to the headmaster of the Kodungallur girls higher secondary school against the teacher who also allegedly used to speak in a sexually-coloured manner to the students, officials said.

The teacher was suspended after a disciplinary committee found substance in the allegations against Kaleshan, they added.