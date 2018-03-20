Kerala teacher’s sexist remarks sparks outrage on social media

At least two women from Kerala have gone topless on Facebook launching a campaign against a professor who used the watermelon as a metaphor, to speak about the need for women to cover up their breasts "properly".

It all happened after the Jauhar Munnavir professor at Farook Training College in Kozhikode, shamed Muslim students for not wearing their hijabs properly, saying that they were deliberately exposing their chests "like how we slice a small part of a melon to see if its ripe".

He went on to say "Have you seen watermelon? In shops, people keep a cut watermelon cut on display so that customers can come and choose what they want. That is how you (women) are also behaving."

A clip of the speech went viral on the internet after news website DoolNews published it and the teacher is now facing severe criticism on social media.

Students led a march carrying and distributing watermelons. On the next day, Thiruvananthapuram-based Diya Sana posted on Facebook pictures of a topless woman holding watermelons. "I am upset with hypersexualisation of breasts by people. Whether it be professors in college or social media users seeing a model breastfeed and pose for a magazine. So I and my husband posted pictures of me nude," said Arathy, who lives in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Just because people may find my breasts attractive, doesn't mean they are entitled to violate me or my body," Arathy added.

However, the Facebook has removed their pictures and blocked their accounts. However, the women are now getting both bouquets and brickbats.

OneIndia News

