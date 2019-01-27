For Quick Alerts
Kerala SSLC 2019 revised time table
New Delhi, Jan 27: You can check below here for the Kerala SSLC 2019 revised time table. More details are also available on the official website.
The examination will begin from March 13, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 14, 2019. The SSLC Class 10 examinations will be conducted from March 13 to 28, 2019. The students appearing for the SSCL exam can also check keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Kerala SSLC Class 10 revised time table 2019: Date sheet details
First Language Part 1: March 13
First Language part 2: March 14
Physics: March 18
Chemistry: March 19
English (Second Language): March 20
Hindi (Third Language): March 21
Social Science: March 25
Mathematics: March 27
Biology: March 28