    Kerala SSLC 2019 revised time table

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: You can check below here for the Kerala SSLC 2019 revised time table. More details are also available on the official website.

    Kerala SSLC 2019 revised time table

    The examination will begin from March 13, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 14, 2019. The SSLC Class 10 examinations will be conducted from March 13 to 28, 2019. The students appearing for the SSCL exam can also check keralapareekshabhavan.in.

    Kerala SSLC Class 10 revised time table 2019: Date sheet details

    First Language Part 1: March 13
    First Language part 2: March 14
    Physics: March 18
    Chemistry: March 19
    English (Second Language): March 20
    Hindi (Third Language): March 21
    Social Science: March 25
    Mathematics: March 27
    Biology: March 28

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 9:04 [IST]
