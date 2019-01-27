Kerala SSLC 2019 revised time table

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 27: You can check below here for the Kerala SSLC 2019 revised time table. More details are also available on the official website.

The examination will begin from March 13, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 14, 2019. The SSLC Class 10 examinations will be conducted from March 13 to 28, 2019. The students appearing for the SSCL exam can also check keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 revised time table 2019: Date sheet details

First Language Part 1: March 13

First Language part 2: March 14

Physics: March 18

Chemistry: March 19

English (Second Language): March 20

Hindi (Third Language): March 21

Social Science: March 25

Mathematics: March 27

Biology: March 28