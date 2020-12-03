Kerala sounds alert in health sector over cyclone Burevi threat

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3: The Kerala Health department on Wednesday sounded an alert in the wake of the cyclone Burevi, which is expected to hit the state on December 4, and said all precautionary measures were taken to meet any emergency situation.

Health Minister K K Shylaja said the alert was issued to effectively combat various health issues caused by the cyclone and rains and the subsequent epidemic. Director of Health and Director of Medical Education have been instructed to ensure sufficient medical facilities and medicines in state hospitals. All precautionary measures should be taken in adherence with the COVID-19 guidelines, she noted.

"All medical colleges and hospitals should make adequate preparations to meet the situation. Hospital managements should make arrangements to deal with mass causalities in emergency department," the minister said.

Cyclone Burevi moving away from Sri Lanka, damage has been minimal: Officials

All hospitals were asked to make sure emergency medicines, including anti-snake venom and medical kits are available. The health department's rapid response teams should be vigilant always especially in the affected districts. Adequate treatment should be provided in relief camps as well and the safety of elderly should be given special focus there.

All concerned persons should meet COVID protocols, the minister said adding that the service of 108 ambulances was ensured in all affected areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, has said cyclone Burevi may make its landfall in Kerala on December 4 and issued a red alert and cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts.

The IMD has predicted that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts would receive heavy rains and wind from December 3 to 5.