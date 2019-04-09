Kerala solar scam-accused Saritha Nair's nominations from Wayanad, Ernakulam rejected

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kochi, Apr 09: It is the end of electoral dreams for primary accused in the Kerala solar panel scam of 2013, Saritha S Nair, as the Election Commission (EC) rejected her nomination papers to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as an Independent candidate.

Saritha had filed nomination papers in Wayanad and Ernakulam constituencies. Saritha was aiming to take on Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad and MLA Hibi Eden in Ernakulam.

The Returning Officers (RO) rejected the nomination papers on the grounds that she was convicted in criminal cases.

Saritha had defended the nomination saying the cases against her have been given a stay order by the court. But the RO said that stay by the court does not imply that the accused was not guilty.

Nair, who had accused several high profile Congress leaders in the state of sexual harassment and rape, has decided to take on the Gandhi scion to as a mark of her protest "for not responding to her letters that sought action against the party leaders facing charges".