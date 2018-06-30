English
Kerala SIMI camp: NIA grills Indian Mujahideen founder

    Kochi, June 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued to grill Abdul Suban Qureshi, a co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen and an accused in the 2007 Kerala, Wagamon camp case.

    He was taken into custody with the permission of the court and grilled for several hours. The NIA also took Subhan to many places as part of the investigation and was asked about the training camp that was organised by the SIMI. He was also questioned on how the funds were raised for the camp.

    His statements are crucial especially regarding the funding as he was the treasurer of the SIMI in 2007. He knows the source of funds, an NIA official part of the probe told OneIndia.

    Qureshi was brought to Kochi as part of the Wagamon SIMI camp case last month and has been lodged at Viyyoor Central Jail.The SIMI camp was held at Thangalpara near Wagamon in December 2007. It was at this camp that the SIMI decided to launch attacks across the country. Investigators say that the birth of the Indian Mujahideen too was plotted in this camp.

