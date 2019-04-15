Kerala: Shashi Tharoor injured while offering prayers at temple

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 15: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was on Monday injured while he was offering prayers at a temple.

The incident happened during a Thulabharam offering at Gandhari Amman Kovil in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor sustained injuries on head and legs after the weighing balance came falling down at Gandhari Amman Kovil in Thampanoor. He was later immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for preliminary treatment, after which he was shifted to a super-speciality hospital.

The Congress leader has been on a campaign trail and had earlier performed Thulabharam in Kazhakkoottam constituency before kick-starting his election campaign from there.

Meanwhile, People across Kerala and primarily south India celebrate their New Year on the first day of the month of Medam according to the Malayalam calendar. This is also celebrated as Puttandu in Tamil Nadu, Poila Boishakh in Bengal, Bohag Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in Punjab.

The elders and women in the family prepare the Vishu Kani a day before by using edible stuff like rice grains, cucumber, pumpkin, coconut, mangoes, betel leaves, supari, flowers, coins and fruits and a metal vessel called "urali"in front of a mirror that reflects the image of their deity.