Kerala seeks special non-stop trains to facilitate return of migrant workers

By PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 30: With the Centre issuing guidelineson inter-state movementof migrant workers, the Kerala government on Thursday renewed its demand forspecial non-stop trains to transport those who are keen to leave for their respective states.

State Chief Secretary has written a letter in this regard to the Union Home secretary, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here. The state government had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange for special non-stop trains to transport the workers.

There are 3.60 lakh workers in over 20,000 camps in the the state and majority of them, hailing from West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, wanted to return home, Vijayan said.

The Union Home ministry in an order issued on Wednesday allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people who are stranded in differentparts of the country to move to their respective states with certain conditions.

As per the order, buses would be used for transporting the stranded persons and these vehicles would be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms on seating. "There were so many people who wish to leave for their respective states.

The distance they have to traverse from the southern state is very long it would be tiresome journey to transport them by bus and there was a possibility of the virus spreading", Vijayan said.

Social distancing can be maintained in trains the health authorities can monitor, food and water. "We need to follow certain norms before arranging them to travel. Not all can leave at the same time. Some workers may show some haste. Police will look into it. They will be assisted with other health workers," he added.