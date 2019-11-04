Kerala: RTC staff to go on strike today as govt invokes 'dies non'

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Kochi, Nov 04: A section of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will go on strike on Monday, even as the management warns to invoke dies non to tackle the crisis.

'Dies non' provision means the staff who fails to report for duty will not be paid the day's salary.

The protest has been called by the INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) demanding the payment of salaries on time, pay revision and disbursement of pending six instalments of dearness allowance.

The protest may hit the KSRTC services, especially ordinary and city services. The union has claimed a 30 per cent representation among the staff.

Meanwhile, KSRTC employees have extended solidarity with Telangana State Road Transportation employees by holding demonstrations.

Kerala State Lottery: Win Win W-537 lottery result time

Employees and workers unions of TSRTC started the indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana on a call given by the JAC of TSRTC, demanding merger of the corporation with the government among others.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has refused to give in to the striking employees' demands - including the merger of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the state government and has warned them that they could soon be considered "self-dismissed" for joining an agitation deemed illegal by the state government.

The strike has caused the TSRTC a revenue loss of up to Rs. 175 crore.