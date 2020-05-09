  • search
    Kerala regulates entry of those entering from red zones

    New Delhi, May 09: Scores of Keralites from red zones who want to enter the state would be regulated. It was decided to make a 14 day institutional quarantine mandatory for those travelling from the red zones.

    Out of the 86,679 people who registered for an entry pass, 431.7 are from red zones. So far around 8,600 from red zones have reached Kerala since Monday, the day when restrictions were eased.

    Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that 3,216 people who arrived from hotspots on Thursday were moved to institutional quarantine. Others who reached Kerala from the red zones are being traced and shifted to institutional quarantine, he also said.

    The issue of entry pass has not been suspended. It has been regulated the CM clarified.

    Those who have not registered would not be allowed to enter into the state, he also said.

    Some have managed to reach the state borders and have been trying to sneak in.

    Without mandatory examination, none would be allowed to cross the state border, he also said.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
