Kerala rains: Wayanad faces flood-like situation in state, IMD issues red alert in Malappuram

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kochi, Aug 07: Kerala is facing a flood-like situatin after it received extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state. The IMD had issued heavy rainfall warning for Wayanad on Thursday and following the rains, a flood-like situation has developed in Wayanad.

it can be seen that the IMD sounded a red alert for the hilly districts Wayanad and Idukki for Thursday and Malappuram district on Friday.

An orange alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod for Friday. Orange alert means isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls.

More than 2,000 people have been moved to shelter homes and relief camps as heavy rains and strong winds battered Kerala over the past few days.

With five more deaths on Thursday, the total toll in the June 1 rains have gone up to 36 while at least 2,334 people have moved to relief camps across Kerala.

Nilambur in Malappuram was briefly flooded after the Chaliyar river overflowed and people in waterlogged areas were asked to shift to their relatives homes. Also, the carcass of a wild elephant from Neriamangalam village in Ernakulam was washed away in the Periyar river in the heavy rains.

In Thrissur, trees were uprooted in several places due to strong winds and heavy rains lashing the district. In Chalakudy-Irinjalakuda region, trees and electric posts were uprooted with vast areas of rubber trees and banana farm being destroyed.