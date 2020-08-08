YouTube
    Kerala rains: Red alert for 3 districts; 75 people missing as landslide hits Munnar

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 08: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of Kerala as heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in parts of the state that have triggered floods and landslides.

    The alert for 'extremely heavy rainfall' has been issued till August 11.

    According to the police, 5 persons lost their lives and 10 others were rescued after a landslide, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday.

    Also, more than 75 people, who are mostly tea estate workers, are reported missing in Pettimudi, Rajamalai in Munnar after a landslide fell over 20 houses.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said an NDRF team has been deployed in the rescue efforts.

      "An NDRF team has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki. Police, Fire Force, Forest & Revenue officials have been instructed to join the rescue efforts. Another team of NDRF, based in Thrissur, will soon reach Idukki," the CM tweeted.

      Kerala Health Minister has informed that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances sent to the incident site.

      Meanwhile, Peermade taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 26 cm for the past 24 hours in Idukki district. All other stations have also recorded high levels including Udumbanchola -12 cm, Idukki-22 cm, Thodupuzha -9 cm and Devikulam -22 cm.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
