YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Landslide: PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives, announces Rs 2 Lakh compensation

    By
    |

    Idukki (Ker), Aug 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai area of Idukki district in Kerala on Friday.

    Kerala rains: Pained by the loss of lives due to landslide in Idukki district, says PM Modi

    Taking to Twitter,Modi wrote,''Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected.''

    Kerala Rains: Death toll in Munnar landslide rises to 13, several trapped

    He also said that the NDRF and the administration are working on the ground to provide assistance to the affected.

    Torrential rains pounded Pettimudi in Rajamala in the high range Idukki district, triggering a landslide early Friday morning with several estate workers of a tea plantation feared trapped.

    Communication links to the area have been affected as the power lines have snapped in the rains.

    At least 70 people are suspected to be trapped under soil, burying nearly 20 houses of plantation workers.

    Police and Fire service personnel have rushed to the spot and the district administration has asked hospitals in the region to stay prepared.

    Karnataka rains: CM announces Rs 10,000 relief to families affected

    The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in the region.

    In Ernakulam district, as the water level in the Periyar river rose, the famous Shiva temple on the river bank has been almost submerged.

    Shutters of various dams have also been opened causing water level in the Periyar river to rise.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue