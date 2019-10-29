Kerala rains: Orange alert issued for three districts

Kocchi, Oct 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange alert in Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts and yellow alert in Trivandrum, Kollam, Trissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala on October 30.

The IMD also issued orange alert in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Yellow alert declared in Ernakulam , Trissur and Idukki districts on October 31.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over Kerala and south Tamil Nadu for the next two days. In Kerala's Kochi, the sky is generally cloudy on Tuesday with a few spells of rain or thundershowers.

South Kerala has recorded light rains with isolated moderate spells in the last 24 hours with Kochi witnessing 10 mm of rains, Thiruvananthapuram 4 mm, Punalur 3 mm and traces of rains in Karipur, according to Skymet.

Intermittent rains to continue in Chennai

'However, rains are all set to increase over the state of Kerala. Currently, a Well Marked Low Pressure Area is over Comorin Area which is why we expect heavy to very heavy rains to lash southern districts of Kerala particularly, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kanyakumari, and Kochi in the next 24 to 48 hours,' it said

Thereafter, rains will reduce but on and off showers cannot be ruled out from the state of Kerala.

Kearala is already excess by 65 percent and with the upcoming rainy spell, chances are that Kerala may become large excess in the next couple of days itself.