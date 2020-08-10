Kerala rains: NDRF resumes rescue operations in Idukki

YouTube
    Idukki, Aug 10: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday resumed rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala as the death toll in the landslide incident increased to 43.

    Taking to Twitter, SN Pradhan, the Director-General of NDRF said that teams are battling odds of rain, slush and terrain.

    "#KeralaRains2020 UPDATE 10/08/2020 #Landslide,Munnar @NDRFHQ work on site w/State/local agencies. Battling odds of rain/slush/terrain etc. OPS RESUMED SINCE MORNING TODAY," Pradhan said in a tweet.

    According to the District Information Office, two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training are leading the rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala.

    It added that 105 members of Kerala Armed Police, 21 members of local police, and 10 members of Rapid Action Force were also present on the spot of the landslide.

    Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

