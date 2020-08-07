Kerala Rains: 5 dead in major landslide near Munnar, several feared trapped

India

oi-Deepika S

Kocchi, Aug 07: 5 people have died so far after a major landslide in Munnar as heavy rains continues to batter Kerala.

Between 70 and 80 people lived in that area, officials also said, adding they did not know, at this point, how many were trapped.

Forest officials and other emergency services personnel have reached the spot.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that an NDRF team had been deployed, with a second team - based in nearby Thrissur - also on its way.

"An NDRF team has been deployed to rescue landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki. Police, Fire Force, Forest & Revenue officials have been instructed to join rescue efforts. Another team of NDRF, based in Thrissur, will soon reach Idukki," the Chief Minister said.

On Thursday heavy rains caused a temporary bridge in Idukki district to collapse, state authorities said.

The district also saw floods in low-lying areas like Munnar, which is a popular tourist destination near Rajamala, because of rising water levels of the Muthirapuzha River.

Night travel has been banned in Idukki district, the state disaster management authority was quoted by news agency PTI, adding that several roads and highways had been closed due to rains.

Malappuram district officials have opened nine camps, seven of which are in Nilambur town that was briefly flooded after the Chaliyar River overflowed.

"A total of 410 people are in the seven camps with adherence to COVID-19 protocol," a district disaster management authority official told news agency PTI.

Wayanad district administration has opened 12 camps and shifted at least 560 people. "People from containment zones are kept separately," District Collector Dr Adeela Abdulla said.

The district reported heavy rainfall today, visuals from news agency ANI showed.