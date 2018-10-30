Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-64: First prize Rs 4 crore

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30: The Kerala Next Bumper Pooja Bumper 2018 result will be declared today. Once declared it would be available on the official website.

The lottery sale has started and the result would be announced on October 30 2018. Below we also provide you with the Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-64 prize structure.

Kerala State Lotteries Department launched the next bumper lottery related to Navarathri named Pooja Bumper 2018 BR 64. The launch conducted along with the draw of the special lottery Nava Kerala NK1 which is related to the fundraising programme for rebuilding Kerala. Unfortunately, Nava Kerala lottery can't achieve the expected profit. Due to the sale of Navakerala lottery, the launch of Pooja Bumper Lottery had been postponed for some days. Now the ticket is released on www.keralalotteriesresults.in

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-64 prize structure:

Total tickets: 45 lakh

Tickets in series: NA, VA, RA, TH, RI

Cost of ticket: Rs 150

1st prize: Rs 4 crore

No of prizes: 1

2nd prize: Rs 50 lakh

No of prizes: 5

Total prize amountL Rs 2.50 lakh

3rd prize: Rs 50,00,00

Two prizes in each series

No of prizes: 10

Total prize amount: Rs 50,0000

4th prize: Rs 1,0000

Last five digits to be drawn once

No of prizes: 45

Total prize amount: Rs 4,50,000

5th prize: Rs 5,000

Last four digits to be drawn 20 times

No of prizes: 9,000

Total prize amount: Rs 4,50,00,000

6th prize: Rs 3,000

Last four digits to be drawn 15 times

No of prizes: 6,750

Total prize amount: Rs 2,02,50,000

7th prize: 1,000

Last four digits to be drawn 30 times

No of prizes: 13,500

Total prize amount: Rs 1,35,00,000

8th prize: Rs 500

Last four digits to be drawn 40 times

No of prizes: 18,000

Total prize amount: Rs 90,00,000

9th prize: Rs 200

Last four digits to be drawn 100 times

No of prizes: 45,000

Total prize amount: Rs 90,00,000

Consolation prize: Rs 1,00,000