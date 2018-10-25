  • search

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-64 date of draw and prize structure

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25: The Kerala Next Bumper Pooja Bumper 2018 result will be declared soon. Once declared it would be available on the official website.

    The lottery sale has started and the result would be announced on October 30 2018. Below we also provide you with the Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-64 prize structure. The first prize is Rs 4 crore. www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-64 prize structure:

    Total tickets: 45 lakh

    Tickets in series: NA, VA, RA, TH, RI

    Cost of ticket: Rs 150

    1st prize: Rs 4 crore
    No of prizes: 1

    2nd prize: Rs 50 lakh
    No of prizes: 5
    Total prize amountL Rs 2.50 lakh

    3rd prize: Rs 50,00,00
    Two prizes in each series
    No of prizes: 10
    Total prize amount: Rs 50,0000

    4th prize: Rs 1,0000
    Last five digits to be drawn once
    No of prizes: 45
    Total prize amount: Rs 4,50,000

    5th prize: Rs 5,000
    Last four digits to be drawn 20 times
    No of prizes: 9,000
    Total prize amount: Rs 4,50,00,000

    6th prize: Rs 3,000
    Last four digits to be drawn 15 times
    No of prizes: 6,750
    Total prize amount: Rs 2,02,50,000

    7th prize: 1,000
    Last four digits to be drawn 30 times
    No of prizes: 13,500
    Total prize amount: Rs 1,35,00,000

    8th prize: Rs 500
    Last four digits to be drawn 40 times
    No of prizes: 18,000
    Total prize amount: Rs 90,00,000

    9th prize: Rs 200

    Last four digits to be drawn 100 times
    No of prizes: 45,000
    Total prize amount: Rs 90,00,000

    Consolation prize: Rs 1,00,000

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 8:50 [IST]
