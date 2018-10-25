Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-64 date of draw and prize structure

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25: The Kerala Next Bumper Pooja Bumper 2018 result will be declared soon. Once declared it would be available on the official website.
The lottery sale has started and the result would be announced on October 30 2018. Below we also provide you with the Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-64 prize structure. The first prize is Rs 4 crore. www.keralalotteryresult.net.
Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-64 prize structure:
Total tickets: 45 lakh
Tickets in series: NA, VA, RA, TH, RI
Cost of ticket: Rs 150
1st prize: Rs 4 crore
No of prizes: 1
2nd prize: Rs 50 lakh
No of prizes: 5
Total prize amountL Rs 2.50 lakh
3rd prize: Rs 50,00,00
Two prizes in each series
No of prizes: 10
Total prize amount: Rs 50,0000
4th prize: Rs 1,0000
Last five digits to be drawn once
No of prizes: 45
Total prize amount: Rs 4,50,000
5th prize: Rs 5,000
Last four digits to be drawn 20 times
No of prizes: 9,000
Total prize amount: Rs 4,50,00,000
6th prize: Rs 3,000
Last four digits to be drawn 15 times
No of prizes: 6,750
Total prize amount: Rs 2,02,50,000
7th prize: 1,000
Last four digits to be drawn 30 times
No of prizes: 13,500
Total prize amount: Rs 1,35,00,000
8th prize: Rs 500
Last four digits to be drawn 40 times
No of prizes: 18,000
Total prize amount: Rs 90,00,000
9th prize: Rs 200
Last four digits to be drawn 100 times
No of prizes: 45,000
Total prize amount: Rs 90,00,000
Consolation prize: Rs 1,00,000