  • search
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala police issue look out notice against 8 SFI members

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, July 15: The Kerala police have issued a look out notice against 8 Students' Federation of India (SFI) members for attempting to murder another SFI activist at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Akhil, a member of the SFI was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out. He was rushed to the hospital and is now undergoing treatment. Soon after the clash, students raised slogans and protested. The protests were led by members of the KSU, MSF and ABVP. The police said that four persons have been arrested, while the rest are absconding.

    Kerala police issue look out notice against 8 SFI members
    File photo of SFI Activists

    The police raided the house of the prime accused, Shivaranjith, where they found four bundles of unused answer sheets of the Kerala University. The police said that Shivaranjith and Naseem are rank holders in the Public Service Commission exam and were expecting a posting soon. The SFI leadership had suspended the college unit committee after the national leaders tendered an apology.

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    kerala police murder thiruvananthapuram sfi

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 6:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue