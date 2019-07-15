Kerala police issue look out notice against 8 SFI members

Thiruvananthapuram, July 15: The Kerala police have issued a look out notice against 8 Students' Federation of India (SFI) members for attempting to murder another SFI activist at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Akhil, a member of the SFI was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out. He was rushed to the hospital and is now undergoing treatment. Soon after the clash, students raised slogans and protested. The protests were led by members of the KSU, MSF and ABVP. The police said that four persons have been arrested, while the rest are absconding.

The police raided the house of the prime accused, Shivaranjith, where they found four bundles of unused answer sheets of the Kerala University. The police said that Shivaranjith and Naseem are rank holders in the Public Service Commission exam and were expecting a posting soon. The SFI leadership had suspended the college unit committee after the national leaders tendered an apology.