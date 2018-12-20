Kerala: PM Modi to address rallies on Jan 6, 27

Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with party workers in Pathanamthitta on 6th January and attend a public meeting in Thrissur on 27th January. BJP President Amit Shah will attend a public meeting in Palakkad on 31st December.

The decision was taken at the party core committee meeting on Wednesday.

Modi's visit will give an impetus to the BJP which is rudderless in the political climate of the state during the Sabarimala issue with the indefinite hunger strike not striking a chord with the people.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership has been asked to continue the indefinite fast before the secretariat on the Sabarimala issue till January 22 when the Supreme Court considers the review and writ petitions. The state leadership was keen on concluding the fast on December 27, the day the Sabarimala temple closes for Mandalam season. Now it has been forced to sustain it for a longer time.