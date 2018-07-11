  • search

Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2018 declared, here is how to check

    New Delhi, July 11: The Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2018 declared, here is how to check

    DHSE has already released the VHSE SAY result which is available on the official website and now wait is for HSC Plus Two result. The results are available on www.dhsekerala.gov.in and www.keralaresults.nic.in.

    How to check Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2018:

    Read more about:

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2018

