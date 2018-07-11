Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2018 declared, here is how to check

New Delhi, July 11: The Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

DHSE has already released the VHSE SAY result which is available on the official website and now wait is for HSC Plus Two result. The results are available on www.dhsekerala.gov.in and www.keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala Plus 2 SAY result 2018:

Go to www.dhsekerala.gov.in or www.keralaresults.nic.in

or Click on results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout