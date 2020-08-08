Kerala plane crash: State govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of crash victims

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kozhikode, Aug 08: The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fated Air India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport.

At least 19 people have lost their lives and 149 are under treatment at various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media after a high-level meeting held at the district in which state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also participated.

"The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who have lost their lives. The medical expenses of those under treatment will be taken over by the state government," Vijayan told the reporters.

The CM also said out of the 19 who died, 15 are adults and four are children. "Out of the 15 adults, seven are male and others female. Currently, 149 people are in various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode, out of which 23 are in critical condition. Earlier, 23 were discharged after being provided initial medical assistance," Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, Families of the deceased pilots of the Air India Express plane that crashed have been escorted to Kozhikode, the airline said on Saturday.

The family of deceased pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe has been duly escorted from Mumbai to Kozhikode, Kerala, it said in a statement. The family was escorted to the hospital where Sathe's mortal remains were kept for post-mortem, it added.

The airline said the family of deceased co-pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar had already been escorted from Delhi to Kozhikode by its officials and the 'Angels of Air India', which is a special assistance team.

At 7:40 pm on Friday, the Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two, killing at least 18 people.