Kerala plane crash: Political leaders offer condolences for those killed in tragic incident

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kozhikode, Aug 07: At least 16 people died and 123 others injured after an Air India Express plane with 191 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala's Kozhikode. The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Friday, when the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) was attempting to land amid heavy rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders have offered their condolences over the tragic incident.

Air India Express plane crash: The victims of flight IX 1344

PM Modi pained by the plane crash accident: Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences: Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Ministers of Puducherry and Karnataka have expressed shock over the Air India Express plane skidding on the runway in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Friday killing two persons.

In his Twitter handle, the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, "It is shocking that the Air India Express flight skidded on the runway and was severely damaged while landing in Kozhikode killing two people, including the pilot." He said he was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the mishap. "I offer my prayers to the dead in the air-crash," he added.

Ill fated Air India plane tried to land twice before crash

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also expressed shock over the accident. In his message, he said, "Shocked to hear about Air India Express plane skidding off the runway at Kozhikode airport. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew and their loved ones." The plane coming from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 people on board veered off the runway and broke into two after falling into a 50-foot deep valley.