Kerala plane crash: Political leaders offer condolences for those killed in tragic incident

Kozhikode, Aug 07: At least 16 people died and 123 others injured after an Air India Express plane with 191 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala's Kozhikode. The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Friday, when the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) was attempting to land amid heavy rainfall.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders from across the political spectrum expressed anguish on Friday over the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode and offered condolences to the families of those killed in the tragedy.

President Kovind said he was deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane accident and his thoughts and prayers were with the affected passengers, crew members and their families. Kovind said he spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and enquired about the situation there. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said he was deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic air mishap. "My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear ones in the crash & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed anguish at the Air India Express aircraft accident and said authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected. He also spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

"Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister tweeted. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected, Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences: Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Ministers of Puducherry and Karnataka have expressed shock over the Air India Express plane skidding on the runway in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Friday killing two persons.

In his Twitter handle, the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, "It is shocking that the Air India Express flight skidded on the runway and was severely damaged while landing in Kozhikode killing two people, including the pilot." He said he was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the mishap. "I offer my prayers to the dead in the air-crash," he added.

Congress general secretary, in-charge organization, K C Venugopal described it as a "shocking incident" and said the governments must take all necessary measures for emergency rescue and help.

"I have already requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to order an immediate enquiry to find out the exact reasons behind the shocking accident. Emergency medical care and assistance should be ensured for the injured and financial assistance should be declared for the deceased," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "My heart goes out to the crew and passengers of the Air India plane that has crashed in Calicut and to their families. Our prayers are with you at this tragic and painful moment." BJP leader and former Union minister Alphons K J said this was the second tragedy of the day in Kerala after the landslide in Rajamalai.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also expressed shock over the accident. In his message, he said, "Shocked to hear about Air India Express plane skidding off the runway at Kozhikode airport. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew and their loved ones." The plane coming from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 people on board veered off the runway and broke into two after falling into a 50-foot deep valley.